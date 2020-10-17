US Bank closing branches across Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado

U.S. Bank, a Minneapolis-based institution, is closing 26 Colorado branch locations, including many in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions.

The closing branches include:

Louisville Safeway – 910 W. Cherry St., Louisville

136th & Zuni King Soopers – 2355 W. 136th Ave., Broomfield

Firestone King Soopers – 6110 Firestone Blvd., Firestone

Flatirons Mall – 605 Flatiron Marketplace Drive, Broomfield

Larkridge – 16711 Washington St., Broomfield

Boulder Downtown – 1495 Canyon Blvd., Boulder

Miramonte King Soopers – 1150 U.S. Highway 287, Broomfield

“We recently notified employees and customers that a number of locations in Denver that have been temporarily closed as part of operational changes the bank made in March in response to the pandemic will close permanently with an effective date of Nov. 1. Due to the unique circumstances these locations will not reopen prior to closing,” U.S. Bank told BizWest in an emailed statement. “These closures are part of previously discussed work that kicked off in early 2019 to optimize our branch delivery networks in response to changing customer preferences and behaviors. Although we are closing some branches, we are continuing to open and enhance others, as well as rapidly enhancing our digital capabilities.”

Employees at the closing branches will have an opportunity to apply for other positions with the bank and “employees will remain with the company in their current role until January unless they elect to move on before that time,” the statement said.

