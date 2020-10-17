Jamestown being evacuated as Cal-Wood Fire grows to 3,000 acres

Jamestown is being evacuated as the Cal-Wood Fire has grown to 3,000 acres in western Boulder County.

The fire was first reported at the Cal-Wood Education Center at 2282 County Road 87.

South St. Vrain is now closed between Peak to Peak Highway and Lyons, including Riverside Drive. County Road 87 is also closed.

U.S. 36 is now closed north of Boulder. Lee Hill Road is closed at Lefthand Canyon, as is Olde Stage Road.

Per scanner traffic, fire main fire or spot fires had flared up east of North Foothills Highway near Lake of the Pines.

Road closures for #CalWoodFire

-Overland @ CR 87

-Overland @ Peak To Peak

-Lefthand Canyon @ James Canyon

-Peak To Peak @ Hwy7

-South St. Vrain @ Old South St. Vrain

-Lefthand Canyon & Hwy 36

-Hwy 36 @ Hwy 66 — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) October 17, 2020

Heil Valley Ranch and Hall Ranch trails were already evacuated and are now closed. People are advised to avoid the area to allow first responders room to work.

An evacuation center has been set up at Boulder County’s North Broadway Complex at 3460 N. Broadway where evacuees can find information.

Pets are allowed, or can be taken to The Humane Society of Boulder Valley at 2323 55th St. Livestock can be taken to the Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont.

A local disaster declaration was signed by the Boulder County Commissioners,, and the Boulder Office of Emergency Management was activated.

This is a developing story.