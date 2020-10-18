Boulder County reports 45 new coronavirus cases Saturday, CU Boulder shows one positive test

Boulder County on Saturday reported 45 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths. The University of Colorado Boulder reported one positive case during Friday testing.

Boulder County Public Health reported that, to date, there have been 5,043 positive or probable cases. The death toll remained at 84. There have been 227 people hospitalized with the virus. There are 252 disease investigations in place.

CU Boulder reported on its online dashboard that the one positive case was discovered out of 71 PCR diagnostic tests. The university also reported 793 screening tests Friday. Since the start of the semester on Aug. 24, the university has reported a total of 1,115 cases out of 5,693 diagnostic tests, according to the dashboard. There are four isolation spaces in use, which is 1% of the university’s total space, the dashboard shows.

The St. Vrain Valley School District, which updates its cases on weekdays, reported in its online dashboard Friday that there are nine active, positive cases within the district: one student at Erie High School, one student at LaunchED Virtual Academy, one staff member at Legacy Elementary School, two students at Longmont High School, one staff member at Mead High School, one student at Silver Creek High School, one staff member at Timberline PK-8 and one student at Westview Middle School.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported Saturday that there have been 84,369 cases across the state. There have been 2,176 deaths among cases, and of those there have been 2,042 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 8,217 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 1,069,977 people tested for the virus.