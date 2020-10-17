GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder Office of Emergency Management helps assist in Cameron Peak fire evacuations

Smoke from the Cameron Peak fire covers the Fort Collins area on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has shelters on standby and is helping to find space for horses evacuated in the Cameron Peak Fire.

The office announced in a tweet Friday night that they were coordinating mutual aid support for the Cameron Peak Fire. The tweet said that animal management is sheltering horses at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont. Several shelters are also on standby in Boulder County, if needed, the tweet said.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s office will be assisting in evacuations, the tweet read.

Authorities issued mandatory evacuations early Friday afternoon along U.S. 34 between the Dam Store and Drake, due to danger from the Cameron Peak Fire. On Thursday, it was reported that the fire grew  3,013 acres, reaching 167,153 acres and firefighters maintaining a 56% containment.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management helps to prepare for, respond to and promote recovery from disasters and large-scale emergencies.

 

