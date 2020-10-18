GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports 35 coronavirus cases, no new deaths Sunday

Boulder County on Sunday tallied 35 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

The county sits at 5,078 cases, data shows, and the death toll remains at 84. There have been 228 hospitalizations and there are 251 disease investigations in progress.

Boulder County Public Health tweeted Sunday the free COVID-19 testing site at Gerald Stazio Softball Fields, 2445 Stazio Dr. in Boulder, will reopen Monday. The site was closed Saturday and Sunday due to poor air quality linked to Colorado wildfires. The site will resume its hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.

The five-day average of new daily cases Sunday is 28, lower than the five-day average of 30 from one week ago.

University of Colorado Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard, updated Saturday, shows there have been 1,115 positive cases since Aug. 24 from on-campus testing. There have been 5,693 diagnostic tests and 37,677 monitoring tests performed in that time, the dashboard shows. There are four on-campus isolation spaces in use, or 1%.

Statewide, there have been 85,302 cases and 8,227 hospitalizations, data shows. There have been 2,176 deaths among cases, and of those, 2,042 are due to the coronavirus. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,080,168 individuals have been tested.

Boulder County cases by age:

  • 0-9: 95
  • 10-19: 1,533
  • 20-29: 1,624
  • 30-39: 432
  • 40-49: 428
  • 50-59: 401
  • 60-69: 247
  • 70-79: 168
  • 80+: 127

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.

Brooklyn Dance

