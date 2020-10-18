Lefthand Canyon Fire forces evacuations in Ward, Gold Hill

A wildfire that started on a property in the 14,000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive has now prompted evacuations for Ward and the Gold Hill area.

Ward, along with homes along Spring Gulch Road and on the 13,000 block of Lefthand Canyon, was the first area to see mandatory evacuation orders. Altogether, at least 145 homes have been evacuated, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

Homes north of Ward and the Gold Hill area are now also under mandatory evacuation orders, which can be found at bouldercounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=13ab214fe2bb4da5a850df0ca0f00fc5.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. and was growing because of heavy winds, according to scanner traffic. Crews initially estimated the Lefthand Canyon Fire at five acres. The fire is just north of the road and now moving downhill, according to scanner traffic.

Lefthand Canyon Drive is closed at Peak to Peak Highway and Sawmill Road. Old Depot Road, Humboldt Street, Gold Lake Road and County Road 100 are all closed at Peak to Peak Highway.

An evacuation point has been set up at Nederland Community Center, 750 Peak to Peak Highway.