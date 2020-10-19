House in Boulder County deemed total loss after Saturday fire

A house in the 3000 block of Melissa Lane in Boulder County was deemed a total loss after a fire that was reported at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The residents of the home weren’t injured in the fire and also were able to get their dog out. Three cats were still in the house, but whether they survived isn’t known, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames, according to the sheriff’s office, and the house wasn’t able to be saved. According to the Boulder County Assessor’s website, the house was valued at about $315,000.

The Multi-Agency Fire Investigations Team determined the fire likely started on the back side of the home, possibly by a cigarette butt.

Boulder Rural Fire, Mountain View Fire, Lafayette Fire and Boulder Emergency Services responded to the fire.