GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

House in Boulder County deemed total loss after…

News
Boulder Area news

House in Boulder County deemed total loss after Saturday fire

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A house in the 3000 block of Melissa Lane in Boulder County was deemed a total loss after a fire that was reported at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The residents of the home weren’t injured in the fire and also were able to get their dog out. Three cats were still in the house, but whether they survived isn’t known, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames, according to the sheriff’s office, and the house wasn’t able to be saved. According to the Boulder County Assessor’s website, the house was valued at about $315,000.

The Multi-Agency Fire Investigations Team determined the fire likely started on the back side of the home, possibly by a cigarette butt.

Boulder Rural Fire, Mountain View Fire, Lafayette Fire and Boulder Emergency Services responded to the fire.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Exceptional Furniture Selection

    Southern Colorado homeowners are discovering the exceptional furniture selection and styles available at Canon Classic Furniture. You’ll find well-known national...
  2. Quality Roofing Materials

    Are you getting your roof ready for winter? Budget Home Supply is your complete source in Longmont for quality roofing...
  3. Overcome Your Injury

    Getting out for a walk or run is still possible as long as we practice safe social distancing. That means...
  4. The Miracle Behind Miracle Method

    What is the miracle behind Miracle Method? It’s the technology that makes countertop and bathtub refinishing more durable, affordable, and...
  5. Families Trust Viegut Funeral Home

    Why do more families trust Viegut Funeral Home? The answer can be summed up in three simple words: care, competence and...