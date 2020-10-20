GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County wildfires: Evacuees can request…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County wildfires: Evacuees can request replacement ballots

By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County residents who left their homes because of the CalWood or Lefthand Canyon fires and who are worried about accessing their ballots can request replacement ballots through the Boulder County Elections Office.

Replacement ballots can be requested at in-person voting locations and require a current and valid ID, or by calling the Ballot-to-Go hotline at 720-440-7886.

To request a replacement ballot by mail, call 303-413-7740 by Monday.

Old ballots will be voided once replacement ballots are issued, according to the Boulder County Elections Office.

For more information, visit bouldercounty.org/elections.

Katie Langford

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....
  2. Bollards Enhance Your Building’s Security

    Bollards enhance your building’s security, protect gates and assist with traffic management. For the best custom bollard design and installation,...
  3. Exceptional Furniture Selection

    Southern Colorado homeowners are discovering the exceptional furniture selection and styles available at Canon Classic Furniture. You’ll find well-known national...
  4. Quality Roofing Materials

    Are you getting your roof ready for winter? Budget Home Supply is your complete source in Longmont for quality roofing...
  5. Overcome Your Injury

    Getting out for a walk or run is still possible as long as we practice safe social distancing. That means...