GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County wildfires: Jamestown, Gold Hill…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County wildfires: Jamestown, Gold Hill elementaries closed this week; Lyons schools closed Tuesday, Wednesday

A water tanker helicopter flies past the CalWood fire on Monday Oct. 19, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Gold Hill and Jamestown elementary schools will remain closed this week because they’re near the two fires, Calwood and Lefthand Canyon, burning in the Boulder County foothills.

The two schools also were closed today, but students work independently on Mondays in the Boulder Valley School District.

Lyons Elementary and Lyons Middle/Senior, which are in the St. Vrain Valley School District and are near the northern side of the Calwood Fire, also will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for in-person learning.

Students at Gold Hill and Jamestown may attend in-person classes at Nederland or Flatirons elementary schools, according to Boulder Valley officials. For students who typically ride the bus, the district is working to provide transportation services to those schools if needed.

“Knowing the importance of providing students with support and some normalcy during this time, we are working with every family involved, individually, to provide as much flexibility and support as we can during this difficult time,” school district officials wrote in a letter to the community.

Students at the Lyons schools will attend classes remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday. St. Vrain Valley students had a previously planned day off today.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Department has requested that we close our schools to in-person learning for Tuesday and Wednesday, in the event the fire shifts direction, which may require additional evacuations,” school district officials wrote in a letter to the community.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....
  2. Bollards Enhance Your Building’s Security

    Bollards enhance your building’s security, protect gates and assist with traffic management. For the best custom bollard design and installation,...
  3. Exceptional Furniture Selection

    Southern Colorado homeowners are discovering the exceptional furniture selection and styles available at Canon Classic Furniture. You’ll find well-known national...
  4. Quality Roofing Materials

    Are you getting your roof ready for winter? Budget Home Supply is your complete source in Longmont for quality roofing...
  5. Overcome Your Injury

    Getting out for a walk or run is still possible as long as we practice safe social distancing. That means...