Boulder Rifle Club expansion public hearing postponed

Because of the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires, Boulder County postponed its Tuesday public hearing on the proposed Boulder Rifle Club expansion.

The new virtual hearing will be at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 4. According to the county, the list of those who already registered to speak will be retained, and the registration form to attend or speak at the hearing remains open.

The Boulder Rifle Club, a private range, started the application process for a special use permit about a year and a half ago, with the goal to build five additional shooting ranges at the existing location, 4810 N. 26th St.

While the Boulder Rifle Club is private, the expansion would provide a facility to the public. If open, it could help Boulder County fulfill its initiative to provide public ranges as safe alternative to shooting on federal lands. There have been about 80,000 acres in Boulder County identified as not appropriate for recreational shooting that will be closed to shooters contingent upon two public ranges opening.

However, nearby residents worry about potential noise impacts, increased traffic and disturbance to local wildlife.