Calwood Fire: Land at Boulder County’s…

News
Boulder Area news

Calwood Fire: Land at Boulder County’s Heil Valley Ranch burned

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Calwood Fire burned significant forest acreage at Heil Valley Ranch, according to information from Boulder County Parks and Open Space.

While most of the major structures — the ranger’s residence, Altona Schoolhouse, Corral Trailhead and the bathrooms and shelter at the main trailhead — withstood the fire, several outbuildings and historic structures assumedly were lost, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The county says it will conduct a full safety and resources damage assessment at the property when it’s considered safe to do so.

Heil Valley Ranch remains closed to the public while crews work to contain the fire, which has burned 8,788 acres between Jamestown and U.S. 36.

Deborah Swearingen

