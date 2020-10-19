GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Calwood Fire: Some Lyons, Ward residents can retrieve mail from area post offices

Some residents impacted by the Calwood fire can retrieve their mail at area post offices.

Postal customers who live on Colo. 7 between Lyons and Colo. 72 can get their mail at United States Postal Service office, 305 Railroad Ave. in Lyons, according to a tweet from Boulder Office of Emergency Management. Residents who use the Ward post office can pick their mail up at United States Postal Service in Nederland, 350 East St., the office shared Monday afternoon.

The Lyons post office is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

The Nederland post office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. It is closed Sundays.

Boulder Office of Emergency Management announced Saturday that Colo. 7 between Peak to Peak Highway and Lyons city limits was closed. Lyons residents were advised Saturday to be prepared to evacuate depending where the Calwood Fire headed. The town remains under evacuation warning status.

Brooklyn Dance

