Community to weigh in on Boulder-Dushanbe Teahouse landmark designation

Boulder City Council on Tuesday will determine whether the iconic Boulder-Dushanbe Teahouse should be designated as a landmark.

At face value, the decision seems a relatively easy one, one council member said. The ornate teahouse on 13th Street is one of Boulder’s most well-known locations. However, advocates with Friends of the Boulder-Dushanbe Teahouse and Historic Boulder are pushing the city to protect the interior of the building.

It’s a move that Marcy Cameron, historic preservation planner with Boulder, has yet to see in her time with the city.

Boulder uses landmark designations to honor, preserve and protect buildings and areas with special character and historical, architectural or aesthetic interest or value to the city, but the designation generally applies to the exterior of a building.

“We’re in unchartered territory,” she said.

“The issue here is not the desirability of doing so; it is fair to say that there is virtually unanimous opinion that the interior elements of the Teahouse are worthy of protection,” Council member Mark Wallach wrote in an Oct. 4 email. “The only issue, then, is whether we have the legal ability to do so.”

Council on Tuesday will hear from the public in the second reading of a motion to designate the building and a portion of the property as an individual landmark.

The Boulder-Dushanbe Teahouse is the byproduct of Boulder’s relationship with its sister city Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan. The teahouse is built of intricately patterned, colorful, hand-crafted pieces, most of which were made in Tajikistan. It was constructed over two years, before being disassembled and shipped to Boulder in 200 wooden crates. After much debate about where to put the teahouse and how to fund it, the building broke ground in July 1997 and was finished in 1998.

“There is no question that the interior of the Teahouse, rife with original artwork and distinctive materials, is more than worthy of landmark designation,” Historic Boulder wrote in a Sept. 22 letter to City Council.

Boulder architect Vern Seieroe worked with Lado Shanidze, an architect based in Tajikistan, to design a building that fit both cities. Seieroe is a member of Friends of the Boulder-Dushanbe Teahouse, the group pushing for landmark designation.

“It’s a building that’s rare in this hemisphere. Almost to the point of it’s the only building of its kind in this hemisphere,” Seieroe said.

Approving a landmark designation for the Boulder-Dushanbe Teahouse is more symbolic than anything. Cameron said it would serve as a formal recognition of the building’s significance in Boulder, and the designation would “preserve and protect it” for the future.

“The teahouse is just one of the most unique, beautiful places in Boulder and one that I think everybody has brought their friends and family to,” she said. “It’s one that’s very worthy of designation and one that really speaks to … who we are as a community.”

Because it’s a public building on city land, some of the incentives are different. For instance, some of the tax credits available to private property owners seeking a landmark designation would not be available to the teahouse.

Still, Seieroe views the designation as a proactive one. The Friends group is concerned about maintenance of the building in the years to come. He said tung oil recently was used to treat the cedar columns. The oil should be wiped off immediately, but it wasn’t so it affected the columns’ appearance. While the damage isn’t the reason the group is advocating for landmark designation, Seieroe said it demonstrates the building’s delicacy.

“There’s a fragility to it, especially the interior,” he said.