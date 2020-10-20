CU Boulder announces engineering dean finalists

University of Colorado Boulder leaders have picked four finalists for dean of the College of Engineering & Applied Sciences and will host open forums with the finalists in the coming weeks.

The new dean will replace Bobby Braun, who left the job at the beginning of the year to work for NASA. Professor Keith Molenaar has served as interim dean since Braun’s departure in January.

The finalists are Samuel Mukasa, senior executive for global STEM initiatives at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities; Alyssa Panitch, a biomedical engineering professor and associate dean at the University of California Davis; Laura Schaefer; a mechanical engineering professor and department chair at Rice University; and Karen Thole, a mechanical engineering professor and department head at Pennsylvania State University.

Registration for the town halls is required. Schaefer’s town hall is 3 p.m. Tuesday; Panitch’s is 3 p.m. Monday; Mukasa’s is 3 p.m. Oct. 27; and Thole’s is 3 p.m. Nov. 4. To register for the town halls, visit bit.ly/3jd3MCR.