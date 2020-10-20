GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Boulder announces engineering dean finalists

News
Boulder Area news

CU Boulder announces engineering dean finalists

By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

University of Colorado Boulder leaders have picked four finalists for dean of the College of Engineering & Applied Sciences and will host open forums with the finalists in the coming weeks.

The new dean will replace Bobby Braun, who left the job at the beginning of the year to work for NASA. Professor Keith Molenaar has served as interim dean since Braun’s departure in January.

The finalists are Samuel Mukasa, senior executive for global STEM initiatives at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities; Alyssa Panitch, a biomedical engineering professor and associate dean at the University of California Davis; Laura Schaefer; a mechanical engineering professor and department chair at Rice University; and Karen Thole, a mechanical engineering professor and department head at Pennsylvania State University.

Registration for the town halls is required. Schaefer’s town hall is 3 p.m. Tuesday; Panitch’s is 3 p.m. Monday; Mukasa’s is 3 p.m. Oct. 27; and Thole’s is 3 p.m. Nov. 4. To register for the town halls, visit bit.ly/3jd3MCR.

Katie Langford

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....
  2. Bollards Enhance Your Building’s Security

    Bollards enhance your building’s security, protect gates and assist with traffic management. For the best custom bollard design and installation,...
  3. Exceptional Furniture Selection

    Southern Colorado homeowners are discovering the exceptional furniture selection and styles available at Canon Classic Furniture. You’ll find well-known national...
  4. Quality Roofing Materials

    Are you getting your roof ready for winter? Budget Home Supply is your complete source in Longmont for quality roofing...
  5. Overcome Your Injury

    Getting out for a walk or run is still possible as long as we practice safe social distancing. That means...