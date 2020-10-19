GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Lafayette Senior Services seeking snow removal…

News
Boulder Area news

Lafayette Senior Services seeking snow removal volunteers

Dan Spensieri helps shovel his neighbor’s sidewalk in Lafayette on Tuesday morning February 8, 2011. Photo by Paul Aiken / The Camera
By | smoncaleano@coloradohometownweekly.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Lafayette Senior Services is looking for volunteers to remove snow from driveways and sidewalks to meet the growing needs of older adult residents. This volunteer program serves residents aged 55 and older who are unable to physically or cognitively shovel snow themselves or afford to hire someone.

Volunteers will be paired with a nearby resident whenever possible and commit to clearing the sidewalks, driveway and access to the main door throughout the season.

The program has seen an increase in residents looking for snow removal volunteers in the past three years, according to Dinah Pollard, Lafayette Senior Services Resource Coordinator.

“Residents rave about this free service because it helps them stay safe while meeting local snow ordinance requirements and many volunteers return season after season, knowing how much residents value their service,” said Pollard in an email.

Erie Director of Communications Debbie Wilmot says they work individually with each volunteer to assign them the amount of work they’re interested in doing and able to provide. Wilmot anticipates there will be around 25 requests for help this year, about the same amount as last year.

According to Wilmot, two residents were on the waitlist last year that they were unable to serve. She hopes they will recruit more volunteers this year so they can assist everyone.

“It’s important to help our older residents stay safe during the winter months, and providing assistance to those who are unable to perform snow removal helps them with one less thing to worry about,” said Wilmot in an email.

To sign up to volunteer or receive more information, contact Pollard by phone at 303-661-1499 or by email at dinah.pollard@cityoflafayette.com.

Sophia Moncaleano

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....
  2. Bollards Enhance Your Building’s Security

    Bollards enhance your building’s security, protect gates and assist with traffic management. For the best custom bollard design and installation,...
  3. Exceptional Furniture Selection

    Southern Colorado homeowners are discovering the exceptional furniture selection and styles available at Canon Classic Furniture. You’ll find well-known national...
  4. Quality Roofing Materials

    Are you getting your roof ready for winter? Budget Home Supply is your complete source in Longmont for quality roofing...
  5. Overcome Your Injury

    Getting out for a walk or run is still possible as long as we practice safe social distancing. That means...