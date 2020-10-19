Northern Colorado, Boulder Valley breweries win medals at Great American Beer Festival 2020

Six breweries from Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley took home medals at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival, where judging was held virtually because of the ongoing pandemic. Colorado as a whole took 26 medals from the event.

The local winners, who were announced Friday, are:

Avery Brewing Co., Boulder: Gold for Liliko’i Kepolo, Fruit Wheat Beer

New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins: Bronze for Sour IPA, American-Style Sour Ale

Sanitas Brewing Co., Boulder: Silver for Deluge, Mixed-culture Brett Beer

Wibby Brewing Co., Longmont: Gold for Volksbier Vienna, American Amber Lager

Mirror Image Brewing Co., Frederick: Gold for Balefire Irish Red, Irish-Style Red Ale

The Post Brewing Co., Lafayette: Bronze for Dry Stout, Stout

