GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Northern Colorado, Boulder Valley breweries win…

News
Boulder Area news

Northern Colorado, Boulder Valley breweries win medals at Great American Beer Festival 2020

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Six breweries from Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley took home medals at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival, where judging was held virtually because of the ongoing pandemic. Colorado as a whole took 26 medals from the event.

The local winners, who were announced Friday, are:

  • Avery Brewing Co., Boulder: Gold for Liliko’i Kepolo, Fruit Wheat Beer
  • New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins: Bronze for Sour IPA, American-Style Sour Ale
  • Sanitas Brewing Co., Boulder: Silver for Deluge, Mixed-culture Brett Beer
  • Wibby Brewing Co., Longmont: Gold for Volksbier Vienna, American Amber Lager
  • Mirror Image Brewing Co., Frederick: Gold for Balefire Irish Red, Irish-Style Red Ale
  • The Post Brewing Co., Lafayette: Bronze for Dry Stout, Stout

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....
  2. Bollards Enhance Your Building’s Security

    Bollards enhance your building’s security, protect gates and assist with traffic management. For the best custom bollard design and installation,...
  3. Exceptional Furniture Selection

    Southern Colorado homeowners are discovering the exceptional furniture selection and styles available at Canon Classic Furniture. You’ll find well-known national...
  4. Quality Roofing Materials

    Are you getting your roof ready for winter? Budget Home Supply is your complete source in Longmont for quality roofing...
  5. Overcome Your Injury

    Getting out for a walk or run is still possible as long as we practice safe social distancing. That means...