Smoky air with a high of 73 and mostly sunny skies today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 70s and smoke from area wildfires today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 48, with winds 7 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 16 mph. Smoke from the Cal-Wood and Lefthand Canyon fires will be widespread.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 41, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 45.