Areas of wildfire smoke with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s today in Boulder

Boulder should see areas of wildfire smoke and highs in the 70s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 71 and an overnight low of 41. Forecasters are calling for a breezy day with winds from the west between 8 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 48. Winds of 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 16 mph are expected.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 65 and an overnight low of 24. There is a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m., which could turn to snow after 11 p.m.