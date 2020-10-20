GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County wildfires: Incident management team to host community meeting tonight

The interagency incident management team now leading the response to the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires is hosting a virtual community meeting at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

The meeting will be streamed live on the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon Fires Facebook page.

Officials promise to update the community about the two fires burning in Boulder County and also will answer questions about firefighting efforts and strategy and evacuation orders.

The CalWood Fire broke out Saturday near Jamestown and has spread to 9,365 acres, causing damage at 27 addresses near U.S. 36. The Lefthand Canyon Fire broke out Sunday and has grown to 470 acres. Teams have not been able to assess damages from that fire because it is too active.

