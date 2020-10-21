BVSD school board supportive of recommendations to end school resource officer program

Boulder Valley school board members Tuesday generally supported recommendations from a new Equity Council and the District Accountability Committee to end the district’s school resource officer program, citing concerns that students of color are more likely to be ticketed or arrested.

“Our community has spoken very clearly and loudly to us on what they want to see,” said Boulder Valley Superintendent Rob Anderson. “It’s an exciting opportunity for us to do better by our kids.”

The recommendations also included seeking input from those most affected, including students of color and LGBTQ students, in creating new systems and hiring new staff members as the district removes police officers from schools.

“It’s really great that we had so many folks in our community willing to dig in with us on what was a complicated conversation,” Anderson said. “We want continued engagement with those most impacted. We want to make sure we do this right above all else.”

Boulder Valley agreed to have a community conversation about school resource officers after the NAACP’s Boulder County chapter asked the district in June to remove police officers from schools.

In its request, the NAACP cited data that shows Boulder Valley students of color are disciplined — sent out of the classroom, suspended or referred to police — at higher rates than their white classmates.

Along with looking at data and the role of school resource officers, the school board asked the Equity Council and the District Accountability Committee to make recommendations.

The 40-member Equity Council — comprised of parents, students, community members and district employees — was created in consultation with the Colorado Education Initiative and met for six weeks to discuss SROs.

Landon Mascareñaz, Colorado Education Initiative vice president of community partnership, said all six recommendations had at least 90% support.

Along with ending the current program, recommendations include having district staff members handle all nonemergency behavior concerns, to add more mental health staff members and to regularly review student discipline data.

To create new agreements with area police departments, the recommendation is to create a task force that includes administrators, teachers and students, with an emphasis on including diverse voices — especially Black voices.

“Students should have a role in saying what that looks like,” he said.

The District Accountability Committee, comprised of a parent representative from each school, created a smaller subcommittee and worked with the district’s Latino Parent Advisory Council in formulating its recommendations.

Jorge Chavez, a District Accountability Committee member who was part of the SRO subcommittee, said one of the key “selling points” of SROs is the work they do with students around mentoring, outreach and mental health. But, he said, they’re not trained in that work — and their success in those areas isn’t measured or evaluated.

He added research doesn’t show the presence of a police officer makes a school safer, while the SROs working in Boulder Valley schools generally rotate among schools and are often called away for training or to testify in court. In an emergency, he said, schools already may need to call for police help.

Boulder Valley has 10 school resource officers from police departments in Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette and Louisville and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, according to district officials.

The officers are paid by their respective agencies and do not cost the district any money. The Boulder City Council is considering reducing the number of SROs provided to the district as part of its budget process.

Instead of SROs, the District Accountability Committee is asking for culturally competent, trauma-informed health professionals to work with students before they end up in crisis and in trouble.

“It’s not changing the nature of SROS, but changing the nature of how we address the problem,” Chavez said.

School board President Tina Marquis said the plan is for the board to vote on a resolution at an upcoming meeting to remove police officers from schools by a specific date, likely August 2021.

That gives the district time to write new state-mandated school safety plans, change policies, develop new agreements with police departments and look at finding the money to hire new staff members, she said.

“We’re going to have to revamp a lot of things,” she said.