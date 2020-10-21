CalWood Fire and Lefthand Canyon Fire resources

General information
- County public information line at 303-413-7730 is staffed starting at 9 a.m.
- Road closures and blocks in place
Evacuation points
Locations open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Nederland Community Center, 750 Peak to Peak Highway, Nederland; for Lefthand Canyon Fire evacuees.
- Boulder County Iris Center, 1333 Iris Ave., Boulder; for CalWood Fire evacuees.
- Residents who need after-hours sheltering help can call the Red Cross at 1-800-417-0495. Press option 1.
Postal services
Donations and aid
- Find ways to give or get help amid the wildfires
- Learn about Community Foundation Boulder County’s 2020 Fires Relief Fund