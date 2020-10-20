GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CalWood Fire now 17% contained; crews credit…

News
Boulder Area news

CalWood Fire now 17% contained; crews credit transition to “grass-type fuels”

Crews expect more activity today with wind, low humidity

Smoke and flames are visible from Nelson Road and 39th Street as the CalWood Fire continues to burn in the foothills west of Longmont on Monday. As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 9,365 acres and damaged or destroyed 25 structures. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By Katie Langford
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Firefighting crews increased containment of the CalWood Fire on Monday, though officials expect more fire activity today with clear skies, wind and low humidity in the forecast.

The fire’s containment rose to 17% Tuesday morning, up from 15% Monday, according to an update from Troy Hagan, incident commander with the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black.

All of the containment occurred on the east edge of the fire, along U.S. 36. The fire’s size is now 9,365 acres and there are 255 first responders on scene.

Most of the containment was made possible by hard work by fire crews as well as a transition into mainly grass-type fuels, planning operations trainee Josh Shroyer said in a video update.

“All the hotspots within 100 feet of the line have been completely extinguished, which is why we were able to get that contained,” he said.

Crews on Monday worked to construct fire lines as close to the fire’s edge as possible, and aircraft worked with crews on the ground to construct and mop up fire lines, Hagan wrote in a Tuesday morning update.

On the fire’s southern edge, firefighters worked to construct a line westward to connect already-burned areas and lighter fuels to the 2003 Overland Fire burn scar.

Weather forecasts could mean increased fire activity today, with clouds dissipating into sunny skies by midday, winds up to 25 miles per hour at high elevations this morning and diminishing to 5 to 10 miles per hour through the afternoon and evening.

Crews will continue constructing firelines and mopping up hot spots today, with aircraft assisting whenever possible.

Fire officials are planning to use Colo. 7 as a northern containment line, Shroyer said, and crews are looking to slowly bring the fire down to the road.

Engines are also patrolling the highway to keep it contained and crews have had good success in using aerial fire retardant to keep it from spreading, Shroyer said.

Crews today will also try to get close to the southern edge of the fire along the Overland burn scar in order to clear out dead trees from the previous fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Katie Langford

