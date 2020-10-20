GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Calwood, Lefthand Canyon fires: Community…

NewsBoulder Area news

Calwood, Lefthand Canyon fires: Community Foundation Boulder County starts relief fund for victims

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Community Foundation Boulder County has established a 2020 Fires Relief Fund to help those impacted by the Calwood and Lefthand Canyon fires.

According to a release, the fund is already at $75,000 after an anonymous gift of $50,000 and a gift of $10,000 from Mile High United Way in addition to $15,000 from the Community Foundation to start the fund.

Donations will help those impacted by both fires and any other fires that might occur in Boulder County this year. The Calwood Fire has burned more than 9,000 acres and has destroyed at least 20 homes, while the Lefthand Canyon Fire has burned more than 400 acres.

“This year has been relentlessly challenging,” said Community Foundation CEO Tatiana Hernandez in a statement. “It is critical we coordinate our efforts to support our neighbors through this added crisis in Boulder County. Partnering with the county and others, we hope will help ease the burden on individuals, families, and organizations.”

Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.commfound.org/2020firesfund or by mail to “Community Foundation Boulder County” with “2020 Fires Relief Fund” in the memo to Community Foundation Boulder County, 1123 Spruce Street, Boulder, CO, 80302.

To make gifts of stock or to inquire about other options, contact Lynda Ricketson, vice president of philanthropic services, at 720-667-3557.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....
  2. Bollards Enhance Your Building’s Security

    Bollards enhance your building’s security, protect gates and assist with traffic management. For the best custom bollard design and installation,...
  3. Exceptional Furniture Selection

    Southern Colorado homeowners are discovering the exceptional furniture selection and styles available at Canon Classic Furniture. You’ll find well-known national...
  4. Quality Roofing Materials

    Are you getting your roof ready for winter? Budget Home Supply is your complete source in Longmont for quality roofing...
  5. Overcome Your Injury

    Getting out for a walk or run is still possible as long as we practice safe social distancing. That means...