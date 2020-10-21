GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CalWood, Lefthand Canyon fires: Containment grows, points of origin narrowed

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Andy Smith, left, and Deputy L. Harrison keep watch near the at the intersection of Peak to Peak Highway and County Road 100, which was blocked as part of the response to the Lefthand Canyon Fire, on Tuesday in Ward. Officials said at a virtual community meeting that the points of origin for the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires have been narrowed down. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
Officials from various responding departments participated in a virtual community meeting to discuss the status of the two wildfires burning in Boulder County.

The CalWood Fire that ignited and spread rapidly Saturday is at 9,854 acres and is 21% contained. The Lefthand Canyon Fire, which started Sunday, is at 459 acres and is 4% contained, officials said.

There have been no additional structures destroyed or damaged beyond the 25 announced Sunday night, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said.

The point of origin for the CalWood fire has been narrowed to an area about a half-acre in size, while investigators have determined the point of origin for the Lefthand Canyon Fire, Pelle said. Officials did not specify the location of either point of origin.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

Officials believe the fires could be human-caused — but do not suspect arson.

“There’s absolutely no evidence to believe there’s an arsonist setting fires,” Pelle said.

Planning operations trainee Josh Shroyer said crews will “feel great” about the Lefthand Canyon fire in another day or two, given the progress made in keeping the blaze small.

Crews are monitoring winds Wednesday into the weekend, when forecasted snow could prove beneficial. Incident Meteorologist Derek Williams said the fires are in part a result of extremely dry terrain.

“We normally get summer monsoonal rains here,” he said. “Those did not develop.”

This is a developing story.

Brooklyn Dance

