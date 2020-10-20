GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CalWood, Lefthand Canyon fires: How to give aid or get help

Boulder County residents who want to help firefighters battling or evacuees from the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires have several options.

Community Foundation Boulder County is accepting donations for its 2020 Fires Relief Fund. Find details at www.commfound.org/2020firesfund.

According to its website, Boulder Office of Emergency Management is encouraging would-be volunteers to check volunteermatch.org for opportunities to help the community as the county does not need volunteers at this time. The county also is not accepting donations of household items, clothing or other goods for fire victims at this time.

While the incident management team said on its Facebook page that firefighters get three meals, snacks, and water and sport drinks daily, the county office is offering a form for donors who can offer large donations of prepackaged food and drink items for firefighters. Find the form at bouldercounty.wufoo.com/forms/donations/. Homemade food and drinks cannot be accepted.

Two evacuation points open at 8 a.m. daily for residents fleeing the fires:

  • Nederland Community Center, 750 Peak to Peak Highway, Nederland; for Lefthand Canyon Fire evacuees
  • Boulder County Iris Center, 1333 Iris Ave., Boulder; for CalWood Fire evacuees

The following businesses are offering aid or other discounts to firefighters or evacuees.

  • West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., is offering residents who lost their home in a wildfire or who had to evacuate a free beef or vegetarian hamburger and beer or drink.
  • Ned’s, 121 N. Jefferson St., Nederland; is offering free meals to firefighters and discounts to evacuees.

Editor’s note: See a resource or donation opportunity we are missing? Please email it to newsroom@dailycamera.com.

