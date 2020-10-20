Historic house in Louisville relocated to residential lot

A house in Old Town Louisville was moved last week from 1201 Lincoln Avenue to a resident’s lot at 633 La Farge Avenue.

The house was originally going to be demolished by the current owners with a new house built in its place. Louisville resident Levi Sheppard offered to take the house instead.

The house was built in 1908 by George W. Admire. The property was purchased in 1919 by Joe Tartaglio and later sold to the Koci family, who owned the house for the next 80 years until 2001. Due to its historic value, many Louisville residents were saddened to see it potentially lost when the initial demolition was approved, according to Historic Preservation Planner Felicity Selvoski.

“This project is exciting for Louisville, particularly with the city’s history of relocating houses from area mines and also within city limits,” said Selvoski in an email. “While relocating houses isn’t best practice when it comes to historic preservation, in this case it prevented demolition of a historic house.”

The move was approved on Oct. 6 by Louisville City Council. Members of the community came out to watch the house be relocated on Thursday, following along on foot. Selvoski says the pieces of this project couldn’t have fallen together more smoothly.

“The timeline for this project was very tight but the pieces all seemed to fall into place — from finding movers who were able to handle the relocation to working with and Louisville architect, Andy Johnson, who was able to navigate the historic preservation process,” said Selvoski in an email. “If anything had happened to slow things down, this story could have ended very differently.”