GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Historic house in Louisville relocated to…

News
Boulder Area news

Historic house in Louisville relocated to residential lot

LOUISVILLE, CO -October 15, 2020: A house was moved in old town Louisville along LaFarge to a new location on October 15, 2020. Dozens of people followed along on foot. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | smoncaleano@coloradohometownweekly.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A house in Old Town Louisville was moved last week from 1201 Lincoln Avenue to a resident’s lot at 633 La Farge Avenue.

The house was originally going to be demolished by the current owners with a new house built in its place. Louisville resident Levi Sheppard offered to take the house instead.

The house was built in 1908 by George W. Admire. The property was purchased in 1919 by Joe Tartaglio and later sold to the Koci family, who owned the house for the next 80 years until 2001. Due to its historic value, many Louisville residents were saddened to see it potentially lost when the initial demolition was approved, according to Historic Preservation Planner Felicity Selvoski.

“This project is exciting for Louisville, particularly with the city’s history of relocating houses from area mines and also within city limits,” said Selvoski in an email. “While relocating houses isn’t best practice when it comes to historic preservation, in this case it prevented demolition of a historic house.”

The move was approved on Oct. 6 by Louisville City Council. Members of the community came out to watch the house be relocated on Thursday, following along on foot. Selvoski says the pieces of this project couldn’t have fallen together more smoothly.

“The timeline for this project was very tight but the pieces all seemed to fall into place — from finding movers who were able to handle the relocation to working with and Louisville architect, Andy Johnson, who was able to navigate the historic preservation process,” said Selvoski in an email. “If anything had happened to slow things down, this story could have ended very differently.”

Sophia Moncaleano

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....
  2. Bollards Enhance Your Building’s Security

    Bollards enhance your building’s security, protect gates and assist with traffic management. For the best custom bollard design and installation,...
  3. Exceptional Furniture Selection

    Southern Colorado homeowners are discovering the exceptional furniture selection and styles available at Canon Classic Furniture. You’ll find well-known national...
  4. Quality Roofing Materials

    Are you getting your roof ready for winter? Budget Home Supply is your complete source in Longmont for quality roofing...
  5. Overcome Your Injury

    Getting out for a walk or run is still possible as long as we practice safe social distancing. That means...