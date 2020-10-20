GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Lefthand Canyon Fire still 4% contained; crews focusing on north, south edges

The Lefthand Canyon Fire, pictured in a long exposure photograph created Sunday evening, spread to 312 acres and prompted evacuations in Ward, Gold Hill and Sunshine Canyon after it was reported about 1 p.m. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
The Lefthand Canyon Fire grew to 470 acres on Monday and remains 4% contained, with crews expecting increased fire activity today due to clear skies, wind and low humidity.

There are now 115 first responders fighting the flames, according to a Tuesday morning update from Troy Hagan, incident commander with the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black.

Crews made progress in constructing firelines along lines of retardant put into place Sunday, Hagan wrote, and firefighters will continue building and improving containment lines today.

“Crews will also work to minimize fire spread and patrol for spot fires as winds increase over the fire area today,” Hagan wrote. “Aircraft will again be used to support ground operations.”

Weather forecasts indicate there could be increased fire activity today, with clouds dissipating into sunny skies by midday, winds up to 25 miles per hour at high elevations this morning and diminishing to 5 to 10 miles per hour through the afternoon and evening.

Crews used bulldozers along the north edge of the fire on Monday and hand crews will continue working on containment in that area today, according to an operational update video. The north edge of the fire abuts James Canyon Drive.

Fire engines are patrolling the south edge of the fire along Lefthand Canyon Road to contain any flames that come close to the roadway. There’s also a solid stretch of containment along the eastern portion of the fire’s south edge, planning operations trainee Josh Shroyer said.

“We do have adequate resources, we’re getting more resources in, so we’ve got a good plan with how to deal with this on both fires,” Shroyer said. “We’re well positioned to stay after this fire and continue to gain some containment.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Katie Langford

