GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont plans drone flight near Union…

NewsBoulder Area news

Longmont plans drone flight near Union Reservoir on Wednesday

The air quality monitoring station is seen at Union Reservoir in Longmont on April 8, 2020. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Longmont has advised that people may see a drone flying over the Union Reservoir air quality monitoring site on Wednesday afternoon.

The drone, which is scheduled to be flying in that area between 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, is being flown in an recording effort to support city environmental services information activities, according to a Tuesday city news release.

People with questions about the drone flight may direct them to Longmont ServiceWorks at tinyurl.com/yadod8s8 or can call 303-651-8416.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. A New Home At Discovery Ridge

    Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior offer a ridgeline view overlooking the town of Superior—and panoramic mountain views....
  2. Warm, Comfortable And Stylish

    Fall apparel should be warm, comfortable and stylish—just like the selections you’ll find at Barbara & Company. Discover the soft...
  3. Advanced Orthopedic Treatment

    Avanti offers a multitude of advanced orthopedic treatment. Pilates is used for wellness and rehab. Manual therapy and dry needling...
  4. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....
  5. Bollards Enhance Your Building’s Security

    Bollards enhance your building’s security, protect gates and assist with traffic management. For the best custom bollard design and installation,...