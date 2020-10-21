GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Residents encouraged to share photos for Longmont library’s virtual Halloween parade

The Longmont Public Library will host a virtual Halloween parade this year and is asking people of all ages to take part by sharing photos of their costumes.

The library typically hosts a Halloween parade and story time event to celebrate the holiday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, library staff had to come up with a creative way to continue the parade, according to a Longmont library news release.

The release said that children, teens, and adults are encouraged to submit photos of themselves in their costumes to the library. Staff will turn the photos into a video slideshow that the release said staff believes is “sure to enliven an unusually quiet Halloween.”

People interested in sharing their costumes should submit their photos before Thursday, Oct. 29, the release said. Photos can be shared through the library’s social media outlets using Facebook messenger and Twitter direct messenger. Photos can also be emailed to library.marketing@longmontcolorado.gov.

Staff will compile the photos into a video slideshow that will be posted on the library’s Facebook page, Twitter feed, and YouTube playlist on Friday, Oct. 30, to kick-off Halloween, the release said. Participant names will not be made public. All ages are encouraged to participate. The virtual event is free to participate in, and no registration is required. The release said that submission of a photo for participation in the contest will constitute permission to publicly post said photo.

