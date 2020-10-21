August stabbing death in Longmont officially ruled a homicide

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has officially ruled the August stabbing death of a man in Longmont a homicide as police continue to investigate the case.

Mark Johnson, 51, was stabbed at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 1400 block of Dry Creek Drive. Johnson, who was homeless, was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Johnson died on Aug. 28 at a Denver-area hospital.

In a release, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office this week officially ruled Johnson died of “sharp and blunt force injuries of the neck and trunk with complications.”

The death was classified a homicide.

Longmont police Sgt. Matt Cage said no arrests have been made at this time, but police are continuing to follow up on leads and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or who may have seen the stabbing is asked to contact Longmont police Detective Cody Clark at 303-774-4392 or Cage at 303-651-8520.