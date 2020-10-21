Boulder County woman’s family evacuates twice, escaping first the Calwood Fire, then Lefthand Canyon Fire

Eric Hejl was working Saturday at Lake Valley Golf Club in Niwot when he looked skyward about 12:45 p.m. to see a column of black smoke rising in the air. Immediately, he called his wife, Marian Hejl, who was at their Lefthand Canyon home with their two young daughters.

Alerted to the danger, Marian Hejl went to the deck, where she too saw the plume. As Eric Hejl drove home, Marian Hejl went back inside to prepare to evacuate her family. Marian Hejl’s efforts would mark the first of two evacuations the family would endure this past weekend, as they sought safety first from the CalWood Fire, which began burning Saturday, and then the Lefthand Canyon Fire on Sunday.

“It was probably some of the most stressful days I’ve ever had to go through,” Marian Hejl said.

While their home in Lefthand Canyon near Jamestown wasn’t under an evacuation order yet early Saturday afternoon, Marian Hejl, who is a principal at a K-8 charter school in Loveland, said the family wasn’t going to take any chances.

“With the proximity of the fire, we knew it was only a matter of time,” Hejl said. “And on Saturday, the winds were insane. It was the worst possible conditions for a fire to start.”

After loading up two cars with family heirlooms, pictures and their two daughters: Terri, 2 and Penny, 9 months, as well as their three dogs and two cats, Marian and Eric Hejl went to her parents’ home in Sugarloaf.

Less than 24 hours later, they learned Sunday that another wildfire — the Lefthand Canyon Fire —was burning close by. The family has friends who are volunteer firefighters and told the Hejls to be prepared to leave. While there was no official evacuation order in place, Marian Hejl and her parents decided it was time to seek lower ground. They went to her grandparents’ home in Erie.

Since then, the Heijl family and Marian Hejl’s parents have been able to return to the Sugarloaf home, which she said is not in an evacuation zone.

The home where Eric and Marian Hejl live has been in her family for three generations. Her grandparents, who now live in Erie, bought the property in 1974. The Hejls have lived in the home for six years. With the Lefthand Canyon Fire and CalWood Fire both burning, the couple’s home is smack between the two wildfires.

“It was very, very hard to walk away and know that we would be at the mercy of the weather and the fire,” Marian Hejl said.

After her parents’ home was caught in the Fourmile Canyon Fire in 2010, Marian Hejl said as difficult as it was to leave their home behind, they knew they had to act fast and evacuate.

“From (the Fourmile Canyon Fire) we learned you don’t take any chances,” she said. “If there is a fire anywhere near you, you get ready and get all the irreplaceable items out of your house, because you never know which way a forest fire is going to go.”

As they wait to learn the fate of their home, Marian Hejl said she is grateful that her family at least had time to make preparations and gather their belongings. Some of her neighbors, who were on vacation or working on Saturday, didn’t get that chance, she said. Marian Hejl said she is continuing to watch the weather and social media for updates.

The National Weather Service forecasts wind ahead on Wednesday and Thursday for Boulder County. A red flag warning has been issued for noon Wednesday to Thursday morning for strong wind gusts that could get up to 40 miles per hour.

“Right now we believe (our home) is still standing, but with what the winds are about to do, we are definitely very nervous,” Hejl said.