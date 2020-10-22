GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder’s Scott Carpenter Pool closes for season

With winter weather approaching this weekend, Boulder Parks and Recreation announced today it’s closing Scott Carpenter Pool for the season.

Closing the pool gives staff time to winterize the equipment and avoid damage that could impact next year’s opening, according to a tweet from the parks and recreation department.

“We pushed it as long as we could, but cold weather is comin’ fast,” Boulder Parks and Recreation wrote.

The pool opened in August after more than a year of construction work that took longer than expected.

