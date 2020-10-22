Boulder’s Scott Carpenter Pool closes for season

With winter weather approaching this weekend, Boulder Parks and Recreation announced today it’s closing Scott Carpenter Pool for the season.

Closing the pool gives staff time to winterize the equipment and avoid damage that could impact next year’s opening, according to a tweet from the parks and recreation department.

Hey folks! We pushed it as long as we could, but cold weather is comin’ fast and we must close Scott Carpenter as of today, October 21 to prep for the prolonged below freezing temps anticipated. (1/2) — Boulder Parks Rec (@boulderparksrec) October 21, 2020

“We pushed it as long as we could, but cold weather is comin’ fast,” Boulder Parks and Recreation wrote.

The pool opened in August after more than a year of construction work that took longer than expected.