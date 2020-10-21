GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Boulder Area news

CalWood Fire and Lefthand Canyon Fire: Evacuated residents cannot yet return to winterize homes

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Residents who have been evacuated because of the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires will not be able to return home to winterize their homes today ahead of forecasted snow on Sunday and Monday, according to Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

The agency expects it will be able to allow residents to do so at some point, but not yet.

“We know it’s important for residents to be able to return to certain neighborhoods to retrieve items and shut off water (protect pipes), but we cannot allow it at this time. Conditions are still not safe enough,” Boulder OEM wrote on Twitter.

For updates, visit www.boulderoem.com/emergency-status.

Deborah Swearingen

