CalWood Fire: Boulder County Sheriff calls evacuation for Lyons Park Estates

Residents of Lyons Park Estates are being asked to evacuate because of fire behavior seen in the CalWood Fire and because of a forecasted overnight wind event.

The evacuation order does not include Lyons.

The evacuation is being called now, a post on the Boulder Office of Emergency Management website stated, to allow time for residents to evacuate safely and to avoid needing to order an evacuation in the middle of the night. The timing is also meant to allow residents to winterize their homes before they leave.

Evacuating residents are asked to head east on Colo. 66, turn south on North 75th Street and then take the Colo. 119, or the Diagonal Highway, into Boulder.

The regional incident management team stated in the post that the CalWood Fire has not grown and is not advancing to the north or northeast. The northeast corner of the fire remains inside the established perimeter and fire behavior remains moderate.

Sheriff’s deputies are going door-to-door in the neighborhood to make sure all residents know about the order.

Anyone who needs a hotel voucher can go to the Evacuation Coordination Center at 1313 Iris Ave., inside Boulder County’s North Broadway Health & Human Services campus at Broadway and Iris.

