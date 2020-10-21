GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CalWood Fire: Lyons school closures extended

The sun is partially obscured by smoke rising from the CalWood fire on Monday in Boulder. Officials said Wednesday the fire remained 21% contained. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Lyons Elementary and Lyons Middle/Senior, which are near the northern side of the CalWood Fire, will remain closed for in-person learning through the end of the week, the St. Vrain Valley School District announced today.

Both schools were closed Tuesday and Wednesday at the request of the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

In the Boulder Valley School District, Gold Hill and Jamestown elementary schools also will remain closed to in-person learning through the end of the week because they’re near both the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
