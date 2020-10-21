CalWood Fire still 21% contained, but grows to 9,915 acres overnight

The CalWood Fire over Tuesday night grew to 9,915 acres but remained 21% contained.

Officials in a Wednesday morning update said crews today plan to continue building a fire line on all edges of the fire. Hand crews, bulldozers and fire engines on the southeastern side will work to build a fire line as the fire backs down the hill toward Spruce Gulch, incident commander Troy Hagan wrote in the update. Crews also will protect structures in the Balarat area.

Likewise, on the northeast side, crews will work on the canyon’s edge and in the Colo. 7 corridor to keep the fire south of the highway, according to the update.

Gusty winds and low humidity led to a red flag warning that’s in effect from noon Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday.

“An inversion layer will be in place over the fires again this morning and smoke from nearby fires may temper fire activity, as was the case on Tuesday,” Hagan wrote in the update.

High winds on Tuesday forced aircraft to stay grounded most of the day, but officials said aircraft continued their support later in the afternoon. After constructing containment lines on the south side of the fire, crews were able to boost containment to 21% throughout the day, up from 17% Tuesday morning.

“Had good progress again yesterday,” planning operations trainee Josh Shroyer said in a Wednesday morning video update.

“It’s a slow process, but we’d rather go slow and be safe,” he added.

There are 411 first responders working the fire.

An interactive fire map was created for both fires. Residents can input an address and see the fire perimeter in relation to the address as well as measure distance from a location to the fire. It can be found at tinyurl.com/y6grcroo.