CU Boulder students press for tuition refund

Getting her master’s degree by spending long hours on Zoom was not what Sophia Volk had in mind when she enrolled in the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business.

But the coronavirus pandemic has forced schools across the country to shift to a different style of teaching, and Volk said that should mean a different price tag, as well.

“It didn’t sit well with me that I was charged $9,000 for two Zoom classes,” Volk said. “I went through with summer classes to see how they would go and there was less opportunity, less quality and less value with the online classes. I understand there have to be changes because of the pandemic, but the price tag did not seem fair.”

Now Volk, in her second year at CU Boulder’s MBA program, is asking the system’s Board of Regents to provide partial tuition refunds to students. She’s collected more than 600 signatures so far, and her effort caught the attention of Regent Heidi Ganahl, who raised the issue at a system finance committee meeting Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time Ganahl has pursued tuition refunds.

In August, Ganahl proposed a motion to provide $1,000 in tuition rebates for students. The motion failed on a 5-4 vote, with Republican Board of Regents Chair Glen Gallegos joining Democrats Linda Shoemaker, Irene Griego, Jack Kroll and Lesley Smith to vote against the measure.

System officials and President Mark Kennedy also spoke against it, stating that it would equal a $130 million funding cut and lead to hundreds of layoffs, more furloughs and other impacts. The CU system already has seen layoffs and furloughs because of lower state funding and additional expenses from coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Ganahl acknowledged the financial difficulties and asked other regents and university leaders for ideas about how to help students financially and provide them with incentive to come back to CU in the spring. No suggestions came.

“I know how much feedback we’re getting from the community, students and families,” Ganahl told the Camera after the meeting. “They’re hurting, they don’t have a lot of financial wiggle room and this isn’t the experience they feel like they signed up for.”

Ganahl previously has asked about university reserves, though Chief Financial Officer Todd Saliman said the system’s tuition reserves already have been drawn down to keep tuition flat this year.

“Obviously that didn’t cover the whole (funding) gap, and the biggest impact was in furloughs and the hiring chill,” he said.

Other financial reserves are for specific purposes, Saliman said, such as capital construction projects.

Ganahl said she is going to try to set up working groups involving the students, such as Volk, who are seeking tuition assistance.

“I don’t think this has to be a contentious conversation. I think it can be a healing and productive one where we can find a win on both sides,” she said.

While the CU system has not offered tuition refunds, campuses have provided emergency relief funding for students through funding from the CU Foundation, CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief and, at CU Boulder, the Buffs Together fundraising campaign. Altogether, almost $13 million in funding has helped 7,600 students at CU Boulder, said Chief Financial Officer Carla Ho-a.

Volk said she isn’t sure how likely it is that CU leaders take her petition seriously. The petition asks for a 20% refund for summer and fall tuition and on most student fees, which would have an even larger impact than Ganahl’s August proposal.

“But maybe we could find a middle ground that CU would agree with,” Volk said. “At this point it’s more of an olive branch for them to say hey, we care about the students, we’re not offering the same product and service and we need to do something about it.”

System spokesman Ken McConnellogue said CU leaders understand and share student frustrations.

“We’re also frustrated by the disruption the pandemic has caused across CU and how it has changed the college experience,” he wrote in an email. “Yet our faculty and staff have been working extremely hard to ensure students can continue and complete their educational journeys. Tuition revenue assures they can do that.”