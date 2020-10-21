Erie Police Department gives tips to encourage safety on Halloween

The Erie Police Department is asking residents to not participate in any in-person activities this Halloween, including handing out candy if they are sick, especially with COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and/or are a person with increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Alternatives to traditional door-to-door trick or treating this year are being encouraged by the Colorado Department of Public Health to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

Trick or treating alternatives include celebrating with households and limiting house stops, avoiding parties and keeping groups small under 10 people, staying home, bringing hand sanitizer and using it often, not reaching into candy bowls and waiting to eat when you get home, according to a release.

Alternatives to handing out candy include setting up a treat table outside at the end of the driveway or patio, wraping individual treat bags using pre-packaged candy and keeping your workspace clean while creating bags, wearing gloves and a mask when handing out candy and not letting kids reach into a bucket for their own candy.

Throwing a neighborhood face-mask party with a limit of 10 guests, going to an open-air, one-way pumpkin patch or corn maze with required masks and social distancing of six feet or more or having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family and friends of 10 people or less wearing masks and spaced at least six feet apart are some other alternatives to having fun on Halloween, according to the release.

Planned events such as haunted houses, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and block parties with food vendors held in public places must adhere to state and local orders and restrictions and follow indoor/outdoor event guidance.

Event planners have been guided to create a one-direction flow, set up handwashing stations, require timed reservations to limit occupants, lines and areas of congestion and require masks at all times, except when eating or drinking. If food trucks and other vendors are included, public health guidelines must be followed.

Failure to obey a lawful order could result in a ticket or fine of up to $2,650. Visit covid19.colorado.gov/halloween-tips-and-tricks for a more detailed guidance on these topics.