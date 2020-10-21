Isaiah Rios chooses not to take the stand as testimony in Longmont murder trial concludes

Isaiah Rios chose not to testify in his murder trial Wednesday as attorneys wrapped up testimony and will have closing arguments Thursday.

Rios, 30, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and felony murder in the death of Gary Hockaday.

Rios also is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, second-degree trespassing, theft from an at-risk person, criminal mischief, felony menacing, theft and habitual criminal sentence enhancers.

Police found Hockaday, 80, dead in his home in the 2200 block of Jewel Street in Longmont on July 18, 2019, after his wife came home and found the home ransacked and their truck gone.

After the body was found, police were called by witnesses who reported suspicious activity at a storage facility at 12121 Sugar Mill Road, about a 15-minute drive away. Police found Rios hiding in one of the storage units and found Hockaday’s truck on scene filled with items from the Hockaday home.

Police said Rios had been tied to a string of assaults, threats and break-ins in the days and hours before the killing, and the past two days featured testimony of witnesses in those incidents.

The final two witnesses for the prosecution Wednesday were agents from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation that helped process evidence in the case for DNA.

Collin Knaub with CBI said he tested several items for DNA and also had DNA samples from Rios, Hockaday and his wife for reference.

Knaub said a glass shard found at a garage where Rios allegedly broke in just prior to the murder had Rios’ DNA on it.

Then Knaub said he found Rios’ and Hockaday’s DNA on several items recovered from the Hockaday home, including a leather strap, gloves and a soda can. Knaub said Hockaday’s DNA and DNA from a third unknown male was found on Rios’ hands.

Knaub said a knife found at the scene had Hockaday’s DNA on it, but did not have any other DNA profiles.

Following Knaub’s testimony, the prosecution rested its case.

After being advised of his rights shortly after noon Wednesday, Rios chose not to testify, and the defense attorneys did not call any witnesses.

Boulder District Judge Andrew Hartman dismissed the jury for remainder of the day so that he and the attorneys could finalize jury questions. The jury will return Thursday morning for closing arguments and then deliberations.

Rios’ defense attorneys also made a motion for acquittal, but Hartman denied the motion.

The trial can be seen on WebEx at courts.state.co.us/Courts/District/Custom.cfm?District_ID=20&Page_ID=1053 by selecting Courtroom P.