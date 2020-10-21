Lefthand Canyon Fire holds at 4% containment, 460 acres

The Lefthand Canyon Fire is holding steady at 460 acres and 4% containment.

On Tuesday, crews connected containment lines around the full perimeter of the fire, incident commander Troy Hagan said in a Wednesday morning update.

“An increase in containment will come as those containment lines are secured to the point that firefighters are comfortable that the containment lines will hold,” Hagan wrote.

Firefighters will continue mopping up and removing heat near the containment lines and patrolling for spot fires that may cross previously established lines, according to the update. Winds are expected to shift to the southwest and increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in Lefthand Canyon.

Planning operations trainee Josh Shroyer said in a Wednesday morning video update that crews will continue to work toward containment and will monitor the afternoon winds to ensure the fire stays under control.

“We’ve done some really great work. We don’t want to lose what we’ve done,” he said.

There are 115 first responders working the fire.

An interactive fire map shows the fire’s perimeter and allows people to enter their address and see where the fire is in relation to their home.