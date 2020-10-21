GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Louisville asks for concrete replacement requests

Louisville City Hall
The Louisville Public Works Department is conducting a concrete survey within public right-of-way to determine potential replacement items for the 2021 Concrete Replacement Project.

According to a release, curbing or sidewalks that exhibit signs of one-inch vertical displacement in walk or curb, one to two-inch ponding in gutter pans and pose a safety hazard or that exhibit excessive cracking and fragmentation be included in the program replacement list.

Concrete inspected will be prioritized on the basis of condition and safety hazard. As limited by budget, only a portion of the overall replacement list will be included in the contract and concrete within driveways will not be replaced as part of the program.

If residents have concrete curbing or sidewalk adjacent to their property that are within public right-of-way, which appear to exhibit the conditions described above, notify the Public Works Department at 303-335-4608 no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 20. Requests for concrete replacement after Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. will be inspected for the 2022 concrete replacement program.

