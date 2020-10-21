Broomfield’s Mental Health Partners hosts community talk

Mental Health Partners will host the last of its four free virtual Community Conversations 2020 on Oct. 27.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m. they will present “The Intersection of Mental Health and Social Justice/Equity.” Residents can join local leaders and experts as they discuss how mental illness impacts social justice/equity and programs that address these challenges, according to the organization’s website.

Speakers include Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation of Boulder; Eliberto Mendoza, Project Coordinator for City of Longmont; Amy Nelson, Boulder Valley School District Coordinator of Equity and Partnerships, Southwest Network.

People can register for the event by visiting bit.ly/mhccboulder.