Polis reestablishes statewide eviction moratorium

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday reinstated a statewide eviction moratorium that aims to protect residential and commercial tenants at risk of eviction because of economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many Coloradans continue to experience substantial loss of income as a result of business closures and layoffs, hindering their ability to keep up with their residential and nonresidential rent payments through no fault of their own,” Polis wrote in the executive order.

For Ruy Arango, it’s “better late than never but not by much.” Arango is chair of Boulder’s No Eviction Without Representation campaign. If passed, the initiative would fund legal representation and rental assistance for renters facing eviction through an annual $75 per unit tax on landlords.

“Every tenant advocate and everyone who knows anything about eviction has been shouting for at least this from the start of the COVID crisis,” Arango said.

Throughout the pandemic, NEWR Boulder volunteers have attended eviction court every Friday, and they’ve continued to watch tenants be evicted. According to a report from the Boulder County Democratic Socialists of America Housing Justice Working Group, more than 1,000 people are evicted annually in Boulder County.

Without help, Arango predicts the number will keep growing as the pandemic persists.

“That’s a lot of human suffering that didn’t have to happen,” Arango said.

Wednesday’s executive order is the result of recommendations made by the governor’s Special Eviction Prevention Task Force, which formed Aug. 26 to examine housing instability challenges due to COVID-19. In its report, the task force stated that the level of need remains unclear because of the “ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic” and the various programs and policies created in response.

Ultimately, however, the group — composed of 10 people from housing, development, local government, advocacy and banking backgrounds — voted 7-3 to recommend a state eviction moratorium. The group made a number of other recommendations, including one that now requires landlords to provide information on the CDC’s temporary halt of evictions and others that would suspend late fees and interest and increase funding for rent relief.

Boulder City Councilwoman Rachel Friend was among the task force members who supported pushing for a moratorium on evictions.

“The evictions moratorium will help protect Coloradans who would otherwise face homelessness,” Friend said. “I am heartened that Gov. Polis took quick, decisive action on this front.”

The executive order “reaffirms and clarifies” a Sept. 4 order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that temporarily halts evictions, and it ensures that Coloradans are protected if the federal order lapses or is successfully challenged.

Polis signed an executive order preventing evictions in March, but it expired in June. The order in place over the summer did not prevent evictions from happening, but instead required landlords to provide 30 days of notice before evicting tenants and prevented landlords from charging late fees on rent.

In providing suggestions to the governor, the task force noted the “inherent tension” in developing policies that balance the needs of vulnerable tenants while encouraging multifamily investment and market participation.

The Boulder Area Rental Housing Association, which represents rental owners and managers of 14,000-plus units in the Boulder area, said Wednesday that it’s working with its legal representation to determine whether there are any meaningful differences between this executive order and the one issued last month by the CDC.

“We’re still assessing it,” government affairs coordinator Meghan Pfanstiel said.

Until their attorney completes the analysis, the association said it did not feel comfortable making a formal statement about the eviction moratorium.

There are a number of criteria that dictate whether a person qualifies for protection under the moratorium. To start, a person must prove that they’re making an effort to obtain government assistance for rent or housing and that they’re unable to make rent or housing payments because of loss of income, loss of job or “extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses.”

The order also states that an individual must expect to either earn no more than $99,000 in 2020 annual income or $198,000 if filing a joint tax return for 2020, or show that they were not required to report any income in 2019 or that they received a stimulus check.

Further, the person must be making an effort to make timely partial payments and prove that they would likely be homeless or forced to move into a shared living setting if evicted.

This language is problematic for Arango.

“This is all putting it on the tenant,” he said about the moratorium. “I’m just very worried that, again, this isn’t going to stop landlords from evicting their tenants. It’s just going to make it a little trickier.”