GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Yasso begins direct to consumers yogurt sales…

News
Boulder Area news

Yasso begins direct to consumers yogurt sales channel

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Yasso Inc., maker of Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt bars, will now sell its products directly to consumers through a new online store at yasso.com/shop.

The bars will still be available at grocery and club stores across the country.

“The significant increase in online shopping this year led us to expedite our DTC timeline, with Yasso now available to order directly to your door,” Yasso CEO Craig Shiesley said in a prepared statement. “The addition of the direct to consumer option provides our fans with a convenient way to purchase our craveable products without having to leave their homes. And we’ll use this new platform to gather feedback from our consumers and continue to look for ways to expand our value proposition.”

Yasso moved its headquarters from the Boston area to Boulder last year to tap into the local and help the company diversify its product offerings in the western United States.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Artisan Stonework For Your Home

    Add a custom look to your residence! Don King Landscaping can create artisan stonework for your home that is functional...
  2. A New Home At Discovery Ridge

    Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior offer a ridgeline view overlooking the town of Superior—and panoramic mountain views....
  3. Warm, Comfortable And Stylish

    Fall apparel should be warm, comfortable and stylish—just like the selections you’ll find at Barbara & Company. Discover the soft...
  4. Advanced Orthopedic Treatment

    Avanti offers a multitude of advanced orthopedic treatment. Pilates is used for wellness and rehab. Manual therapy and dry needling...
  5. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....