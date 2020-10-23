Boulder County sees 5 new coronavirus outbreaks, 40 new cases

Boulder County saw five new coronavirus outbreaks Wednesday and 40 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Data updated Wednesday from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows new outbreaks at Boulder operations, DaVita Dialysis Center in Boulder, Exploring Minds Academy in Erie, Taco Bell in Longmont and Wong Orthodontics in Boulder.

Boulder County now sits at 5,229 cases and 85 deaths. There have been 238 hospitalizations, and there are 252 disease investigations in progress.

The University of Colorado Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard shows three positive cases returned from Wednesday’s 1,745 diagnostic tests. There are two isolation spaces in use, or .4%.

Since Aug. 24, 1,122 of 6,070 on-campus diagnostic tests have returned positive. There were 708 screening tests performed Wednesday, bringing the total number of screening tests to 40,239.

CU Boulder’s coronavirus outbreak, determined Sept. 23 has increased to 17 staff members having tested positive, 1,585 attendees, or students, testing positive and 191 students considered probable.

The city outbreak is in Boulder’s Parks and Recreation department. Data shows 12 staff have tested positive, and two are considered probable. The outbreak was determined Oct. 12.

“I can confirm that we are now up to 12 positive cases in the same frontline work group in parks operations that we talked about last week,” spokesperson Sarah Huntley said. “We are continuing to learn from this unfortunate news and are working closely with impacted employees. We are adhering to all quarantine and public health procedures.”

Data shows two staff members and three attendees of DaVita Dialysis Center have tested positive. The outbreak was determined Friday.

“The health and safety of our patients and care teams is our top priority,” the center said in an emailed statement. “During the pandemic, we heightened our already strong infection protocols. During times when COVID-19 cases are increasing in the community, like we are seeing in Boulder, we work closely with local officials and the CDC to help ensure the continued health and safety of those in our centers.”

Exploring Minds Academy, a child care center in Erie, had an outbreak determined Wednesday. Data shows one staff member and two attendees have contracted the virus.

Representatives from Exploring Minds Academy could not be reached for comment by deadline.

Taco Bell in Longmont, 2220 Main St., had an outbreak determined Oct. 13, with two staff members who tested positive and one who is considered probable.

“We can confirm that there are two confirmed COVID-19 cases from a franchise-owned location in Longmont,” a spokesperson for Taco Bell Corporate said in an email. “As soon as the operator learned of both cases, the franchisee immediately began working with Taco Bell on next steps approved by local health officials. All exposed team members were removed from the schedule to self-quarantine. This restaurant temporarily closed for thorough cleaning and sanitizing.”

Wong Orthodontics in Boulder had an outbreak determined Monday. Data shows two staff members tested positive.

Office Manager Julie Williams said Wong Orthodontics is following all guidelines from county public health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the entire staff has since been tested.

“We go above and beyond,” she said, adding staff wear personal protective gear, the office has seven foggers and five air filters for cleaning and they keep the windows open as often as possible.

Halloween preparation

Boulder County Public Health officials, at a virtual Boulder community update on the pandemic, urged residents to continue following safety guidelines for Halloween events, avoiding large in-person gatherings and socially distancing if trick-or-treating. To hand out candy, suggestions include lining up individual bags of candy at the end of a driveway and checking out the costumes from a distance.

While case numbers and positivity rates are low now in Boulder County, health officials said, cases are increasing statewide.

“We need to be vigilant with staying apart and mask wearing,” said Boulder County Public Health’s Rachel Arndt.

School districts

St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 68 cumulative cases among students and staff, with 25 of those active.

Among active cases in students, there is one case at Erie Elementary School, four at Erie High School, one at Frederick High School, one at LaunchED Virtual Academy, one at Longmont High School, one at Rocky Mountain Elementary School, two at Silver Creek High School, one at Skyline High School, two at Sunset Middle school, one at Thunder Valley PK-8 and two at Westview Middle School.

Among active cases in staff, there is one case at Coal Ridge Middle School, one at Legacy Elementary School, one at Longmont Estates Elementary School, one at Mead Elementary School, one at Silver Creek High School, one at Skyline High School, one at Sunset Middle School and one at Timberline PK-8.

Boulder Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows two active cases and four symptomatic cases pending test results. There is one symptomatic case each at Fireside Elementary, Flatirons Elementary, Ryan Elementary and Whittier Elementary schools. There are confirmed cases at Angevine Middle and Summit Middle Schools.

County data updated Thursday shows there have been 132.4 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days. There have been 88,584 tests among county residents, and the five-day average percent of positive tests is 4.2.

Data updated Thursday shows that, of the county’s cases, 2,930 have been reported in Boulder and 1,178 have been reported in Longmont. There have been 311 cases in Lafayette, 214 in Louisville, 78 in Superior, 86 in Erie, 12 in Lyons, six in Nederland, and 301 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in seven people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 2,752.3 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 1,227.2 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 1,074.3; in Louisville, the rate is 1,010.3; in Lyons, the rate is 580.8; in Erie, the rate is 764.4; in Superior, the rate is 594.6; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 677.2 per 100,000.

Boulder County Public Health on Thursday updated the age group breakdown on the website and data now includes the number hospitalized, requiring intensive care and deaths in each group. Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said the change was made in response to community requests.

Statewide, there have been 90,222 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,198 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 2,070 deaths because of the coronavirus. There have been 8,478 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,113,799 people have been tested for the virus.

Drive-up testing site

The free, drive-up coronavirus testing site at Gerald Stazio Softball Fields, 2445 Stazio Drive, in Boulder, has been extended until Nov. 8, according to a tweet from Boulder. The site is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day.

Boulder County cases by age:

0-9: 89

10-17: 189

18-22: 2,321

23-24: 140

25-34: 486

35-44: 396

45-54: 402

55-64: 287

65-74: 166

75+: 208

Results are suppressed (*) when value is one or two, the data states.

Boulder County deaths by age:

0-9: 0

10-17: 0

18-22: 0

23-24: 0

25-34: 0

35-44: *

45-54: 3

55-64: 4

65-74: 14

75+: 63

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.