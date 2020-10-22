GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CalWood Fire and Lefthand Canyon Fire: Boulder…

News
Boulder Area news

CalWood Fire and Lefthand Canyon Fire: Boulder closes some parks, trailheads

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks department has closed several parks or trail areas because of ongoing fire activity in the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires.

The following properties are closed until further notice:

  • Boulder Falls in Boulder Canyon,
  • the Fourth of July Trailhead in western Boulder County,
  • Buckingham Park in Lefthand Canyon
  • Joder Ranch trailhead and trail north of Boulder.

The closures come as Rocky Mountain National Park closed to visitors because of the spread of the East Troublesome Fire and after Boulder County Parks & Open Space and the U.S. Forest Service closed some trails or lands.

Camera Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Artisan Stonework For Your Home

    Add a custom look to your residence! Don King Landscaping can create artisan stonework for your home that is functional...
  2. A New Home At Discovery Ridge

    Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior offer a ridgeline view overlooking the town of Superior—and panoramic mountain views....
  3. Warm, Comfortable And Stylish

    Fall apparel should be warm, comfortable and stylish—just like the selections you’ll find at Barbara & Company. Discover the soft...
  4. Advanced Orthopedic Treatment

    Avanti offers a multitude of advanced orthopedic treatment. Pilates is used for wellness and rehab. Manual therapy and dry needling...
  5. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....