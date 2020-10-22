CalWood Fire and Lefthand Canyon Fire: Boulder closes some parks, trailheads

Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks department has closed several parks or trail areas because of ongoing fire activity in the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires.

The following properties are closed until further notice:

Boulder Falls in Boulder Canyon,

the Fourth of July Trailhead in western Boulder County,

Buckingham Park in Lefthand Canyon

Joder Ranch trailhead and trail north of Boulder.

The closures come as Rocky Mountain National Park closed to visitors because of the spread of the East Troublesome Fire and after Boulder County Parks & Open Space and the U.S. Forest Service closed some trails or lands.