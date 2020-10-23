GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CalWood Fire and Lefthand Canyon Fire: Boulder County to reopen Nederland sort yard

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Boulder County’s Parks and Open Space Department will reopen its Nederland Sort Yard next Wednesday to aid county residents who want to complete fire mitigation activities, to create more defensible space and to handle clean-up needs, officials announced Thursday.

The Nederland Sort Yard at 291 Ridge Road will accept woody materials on Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 21. Residents can drop off tree branches, logs, and forest litter such as pine needles and pine cones free of charge.

For more information about the sort yard program and materials accepted, people can visit the Boulder County Community Forestry Sort Yards web page at tinyurl.com/y4ghz27p or contact Wayne Harrington at 303-678-6368 or wharrington@bouldercounty.org.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
