CalWood Fire sees minimal overnight growth, but tops 10,073 acres

Smoke rises from the CalWood Fire, Troublesome Fire and Lefthand Canyon Fire west of Longmont on Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, the CalWood Fire has burned 10,073 acres. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
The CalWood Fire remains 24% contained this morning, with firefighters holding back most fire growth overnight despite warm, windy conditions.

The fire is now 10,073 acres in size, up from 9,978 acres Wednesday night, with 440 firefighters responding. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews continued to build fire lines and protect structures on Wednesday, according to an update from Incident Commander Troy Hagan posted this morning.

Firefighters conducted a tactical burn along the fire’s southeast edge, near the Balarat Education Center and continued building fire lines along Colo. 7 and the northern edge of the fire.

Crews today will work on building containment, including keeping the fire south of the highway along the north edge and building fire lines where the fire is heading downhill toward Spruce Gulch along the south edge.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

