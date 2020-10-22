CalWood Fire: Some evacuees have until 6 p.m. to return home to winterize

Residents of Crestview, Mountain Ridge and Lake of the Pine subdivisions and Foothills Ranch Drive who evacuated because of the CalWood Fire have until 6 p.m. Thursday to return home and winterize their property.

Boulder Office of Emergency Management said those returning home should remain alert in case the fire shifts and immediate evacuation is required.

To access their property, residents must have either a driver’s license with a current address, an ID and mail identifying the property owner and address, ID and paperwork showing name and property inside the zone, or a permit from on-scene deputies that’s provided to residents who have been granted temporary access to their homes.

U.S. 36 is reopening to Apple Valley Road, where officials said there is a hard closure due to the fires burning outside of Boulder County.

The CalWood Fire remains active in this area, which is why the modification is temporary. The evacuation orders will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, officials said.