Climber rescued after falling at least 100 feet off of Second Flatiron

A climber was rescued Wednesday afternoon after falling between 100 and 150 feet while climbing on the Second Flatiron.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was notified at about 5:33 p.m. The climber was free climbing on a route called Free Way when she fell, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The climber was not wearing a helmet or using climbing gear when she fell, the release states.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group performed a technical litter evacuation, and American Medical Response paramedics provided medical care and transported her to an area hospital, the release states.

Boulder Fire-Rescue and Boulder Park Rangers also assisted in the approximately five-hour rescue.