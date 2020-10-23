GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Climber rescued after falling at least 100 feet…

News
Boulder Area news

Climber rescued after falling at least 100 feet off of Second Flatiron

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A climber was rescued Wednesday afternoon after falling between 100 and 150 feet while climbing on the Second Flatiron.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was notified at about 5:33 p.m. The climber was free climbing on a route called Free Way when she fell, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The climber was not wearing a helmet or using climbing gear when she fell, the release states.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group performed a technical litter evacuation, and American Medical Response paramedics provided medical care and transported her to an area hospital, the release states.

Boulder Fire-Rescue and Boulder Park Rangers also assisted in the approximately five-hour rescue.

Brooklyn Dance

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Artisan Stonework For Your Home

    Add a custom look to your residence! Don King Landscaping can create artisan stonework for your home that is functional...
  2. A New Home At Discovery Ridge

    Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior offer a ridgeline view overlooking the town of Superior—and panoramic mountain views....
  3. Warm, Comfortable And Stylish

    Fall apparel should be warm, comfortable and stylish—just like the selections you’ll find at Barbara & Company. Discover the soft...
  4. Advanced Orthopedic Treatment

    Avanti offers a multitude of advanced orthopedic treatment. Pilates is used for wellness and rehab. Manual therapy and dry needling...
  5. Expert Furniture Moving Services

    Why leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs? Skyline Moving provides expert furniture moving services in northern Colorado....